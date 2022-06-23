Did Alia and Ranbir break the stereotype of taking 7 pheras?

I didn't find this surprising at all because in Punjabi weddings the bride and groom take four rounds of holy fire only. The rest three are read out by the priest but the bride and groom don't have to take rounds of holy fire for the same. It's nothing new for a Hindu wedding that takes place according to Punjabi customs.





Alia and Ranbir have not broken any stereotype by taking four rounds of holy fire. Each round signifies a promise made between the couple and there are seven promises only, it's just that they don't literally take seven rounds of the holy fire.





Being a Bollywood wedding "four pheras" has come to the limelight, else it's a normal way in which Punjabi weddings are done.