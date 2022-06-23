  1. Home
Did Alia and Ranbir break the stereotype of taking 7 pheras?

I didn't find this surprising at all because in Punjabi weddings the bride and groom take four rounds of holy fire only. The rest three are read out by the priest but the bride and groom don't have to take rounds of holy fire for the same. It's nothing new for a Hindu wedding that takes place according to Punjabi customs.


Alia and Ranbir have not broken any stereotype by taking four rounds of holy fire. Each round signifies a promise made between the couple and there are seven promises only, it's just that they don't literally take seven rounds of the holy fire.  


Being a Bollywood wedding "four pheras" has come to the limelight, else it's a normal way in which Punjabi weddings are done.  

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Jiya . 3 hours ago

Manichitrathazhu appreciation post <3
Like people need to realise that Bhool Bhulaiyaa is literally a remake of a Malayalam movie called Manichitrathazhu which was released on 1998. So the movie starts as a comedy with innocent and slowly story which dwelves into psychological horror. There are some excellent transition edits between scenes and the cinematography is good. The house was well used to give us the uneasy feeling, it stays away from the usual jump scares. The music is very good, the lyrics are meaningful and everything contributes in good amounts to the genre. I re-watched this last week and I was surprised how well it had aged, the humor isn't very slapstick but natural. I have watched the Tamil and Hindi versions and they don't even come close compared to this original. But sadly in all the other versions the heroe's stardom overtakes the movie's originality. Now don't get me wrong Vidya was good but nobody can come close to what Shobana did. She was just amazing. Almost all the scenes with her as Nagavlli gives you chills. Manichitrathazhu will always be the og and nothing can beat that.
Bollywood Binge
Posted by UmangiFans . 6 hours ago

Kriti Sanon Vs Kiara Advani, who would you choose?

I think looking at the recent movies, the two actresses Kiara and Kriti are moving with a competition. On one side we see Kiara giving some really good movies on the other side we can see Kriti Sanon carving her own path towards good storylines.


Kriti's recent movie, Mimi could not do great at the box office however people have really appreciated her acting skills. On the other side, Kiara Advani is now focusing on doing a lot of films with two of the films, Jug Jug Jiyo and Bhool Bhulaiya still running in the theatres.


If you had to choose between the two, who would you choose and why?
Tolkien : Kriti Sanon.
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Pooja Bhatia . 6 hours ago

How is Jacqueline Fernandez still surviving in Bollywood?

With two points checked - great PR skills, and a very strong Godfather, there is no denying point that the Sri Lankan beauty is a good-looking actress. Hence forthwith with three boxes checked she has survived so far in the film industry with her poor acting skills and still getting good offers. On contrary we cannot point to her as a unique case, as several people in different professions, and jobs have survived and even ruled because of nepotism, good looks, Godfathers, great PR and above all calculative brain which knows how to deal with different people and get the required job done. 


Plus I haven't seen her in a while so I guess she is on a 'Break'! 
There, I said it : Unfortunatley in bollywood and for most of the men beauty is what counts.
1 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by UmangiFans . 6 hours ago

Alia Bhatt is three months pregnant?

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy has been the only news that people are talking about. It's been 3 months since Ranbir and Alia got married. Many reports are claiming the actress is three months pregnant. There is no confirmation to this and everything is just an assumption at this point. It was on 14th April 2022 when the couple decided to tie the knot and make it official. The picture Alia had shared on her Instagram to announce this good news has Ranbir and Alia looking at the ultrasound. The first-trimester ultrasound should be done 7 to 8 weeks from the first day of the last menstrual period. A leading media house claims that Alia and Ranbir have been up to date with the check-ups and the test results are normal.
BollyLover : You are right regarding ultra sound, it can only be done post 2-3 months of conceiving. They should just own it now, everyone knows she was preggers before marriage, why are they trying to prove otherwise with those proposal pics and all. The more they're trying to hide it the bigger a fool it's making them seem.
1 REPLY 5 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Vaibhav Gupta . 6 hours ago

Why is Jug Jug Jiyo a complete flop for a few people?

I don't know why people believe in IMDb reviews. People give reviews to those movies that they find easy to understand and entertaining even though that film has nothing but a pointless story and too many songs. Jug Jugg Jiyo belongs to those movies that have playlists you can use at weddings and parties other than that I don't know why people are liking that movie, it's a simple drama film. But again it's people's choice some might like Jug Jugg Jiyo's story therefore they are praising it.  
Movie Buff : You can't have flops for "a few people." Box office verdicts are not subjective. They're number based. A movie is a flop or a hit. Period.
4 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bebo . 6 hours ago

This was when Anushka and Virat were declared an official couple!

While the opening ceremony of IPL 7, Shah Rukh Khan staged a mock 'Swayamvar' for Virat Kohli, vice-captain of team India. Virat was asked to choose a person to be his bride of all the given choices and he incessantly chose Anushka Sharma. He was then asked by SRK to wear her photo around his neck. Virat blushed too. Declaration was made later by the couple that they were indeed in a relationship.
Spyder Reddy : They are the cutest couple for sure. He went like ' 'Kya kar rahe ho yaar', while blushing
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Riddhi Aggarwal . 6 hours ago

D you think, Jug Jug Jiyo deserves an IMDB rating of 9+?

I have watched the movie, and in no way is the film worth a 9+ rating on IMDB. No doubt, the movie is fun to watch. The acting is nice, the story is interesting, and the songs are also entertaining. Overall, it was a fun movie-going experience, and I got a taste of many different emotions in this movie. It felt like a breath of fresh air after watching a few commercially flop movies like Heropanti 2. I would go as far as saying that I thought this movie was better than Bhool Bhulaiya 2.  


But in no way is this film deserving of a 9 IMDB rating. A strong 7 might sound nice to me, 9 is for masterpieces. Even a movie like Andhadhun has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and The Kashmir Files has a rating of 8.3. 3 Idiots has a rating of 8.4, which is enough to tell you how difficult it is to score a 9+ rating on IMDB. Nonetheless, you should watch this movie as it is entertaining.  
Ghosh aakash : As an ironic classic, it is unparalleled. The experience of watching the movie is totally deserving of a high rating.
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Sassy Woman! . 6 hours ago

Tiger and Disha are still dating??

Tiger and Disha are yet to make their relationship official. Although they refuse to admit that they are dating, Disha has already gelled up with Tiger's family. Disha is in fact the closest to Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. She keeps hanging out with them like as if she's officially a part of their family.  


Earlier, Tiger had talked about his rapport with Disha. He said that her nature made it easy to get along with her. "We have a lot in common and that's why we get along well. I have very few friends in the industry. There's Danny's uncle's (Denzongpa) son Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit sir's son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends. Disha and I met during Baaghi and since we have similar interests and can laugh over silly things, we hang out together. She is very easy-going, with no tantrums. We go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together," -Tiger


Well the two of them look great together. For a long time have been no rumours about the two so it's hard to conclude. But don't you think the two make a great pair?
Vaibhav Gupta : No they are not together anymore
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 6 hours ago

Has Alia Bhatt's pregnancy put pressure on other celebrity couples to have kids?

No, not at all!

It was Alia's choice to be pregnant at this point and this does not mean that the other actresses also have to take this decision. We are living in 2022 and where the entire world is fighting for sexual and reproductive rights, how can we still expect that any married couple will have that pressure just because the other actresses are having a baby?


Being single, getting married, having kids, or getting a divorce should be a personal choice and not pressure in any case. With Alia Bhatt's announcement of her pregnancy, one thing is very clear we as an audience have kind of put our unreasonable expectations on our fav celebs to go according to our thinking. Alia and Deepika are living two separate lives and other than their films and acting careers I don't think the two need to compare each other's life w.r.t to the marriages of babies.


Deepika got married when she wanted to and the couple will have babies when they are ready or maybe not if they don't want to. There is NO pressure at all.

Alexis : How?.
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 6 hours ago

Which one do you think will be a bigger hit?


