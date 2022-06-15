Did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji, the filmmaker, acted as cupid for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In 2017, he cast them as the starring couple in Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir became close during the filming of the film and became deeply in love.





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have married and are started a new chapter in their lives. They've been together for five years, and their love tale is one for the books and the silver screen.





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are an excellent match. Alia and Ranbir are madly in love, from supporting each other in their different careers to singing the praises of the other.





Ranbir had previously stated about their relationship, "It's still very young, and I don't want to say too much. It requires space and time to breathe. Alia is what's the right word? Alia is what's the right word? Alia is what's the right word? Alia is what's the right word? Right now, it's flowing. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in everyday life, I see something that I want to be like. Because it's fresh to us, we'll let it cook for a while."





Aren't they the cutest couple ever?



