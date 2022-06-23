Did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor plan their pregnancy?

According to a close friend of both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the entertainment industry, the couple had planned and prepared for this.

"Nearly three years ago, Ranbir and Alia made the decision to be married. However, there had previously been two postponements of their wedding. In order to unite, they had already waited long enough, the source told BollywoodLife.com. The pandemic forced them to postpone their preparations once, and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor's worsening health from cancer and subsequent death forced them to postpone their plans a second time.

"Ranbir always wanted to get married and start a family right away," the source added. As a result, this is hardly shocking. In order to prevent Alia's professional responsibilities from suffering due to her pregnancy, they had planned it this way and with their prospective projects as well.





Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's first pregnancy and Ranbir and Alia's pregnancy are strikingly similar.



