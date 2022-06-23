Did Alia Bhatt ever date Varun Dhawan?
In 2021 when Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra were launched many rumors were going around Varun and Alia were in a relationship. Every time the actors denied the rumors. Then rumors of Natasha Dalal (now wife of Varun) and Varun dating were surfacing on the internet. The audience had labeled Alia and Varun as the "cute on-screen" couple. While promoting 'Kalank', the actors were asked if they ever had a crush on each other. While answering this, Alia said that there's no need to know who had a crush on whom, and speaking for herself she had a huge crush list. Later, Varun clarified it's only pure friendship. But I think somewhere during the making of SOTY, there must have been something between Varun and Alia.