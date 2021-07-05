Did Ananya Panday lie about being allergic to rice and potatoes?

Speaking of star kids, Ananya Panday had revealed that she had to gain weight for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress, who debuted with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, has had her fair share of trolling. Her comments about her "struggle" in the newcomer's roundtable was mocked and made memes of.

Add to that the fact that Karan Johar seems to make her the next Alia Bhatt, and the scenario gets worse. In Pinkvilla's " What do I eat " segment, Ananya had said that she doesn't consume rice and potatoes because she's allergic to them. On the other hand, in an interview with Red FM, she claimed that her favourite home food is daal chawal, which is essentially rice. The two videos were up on YouTube in the same year (2019) and are a month apart, so I don't understand.

Did she lie about something as simple as food or did she discover she had allergies after a month?