Did Arko also used Siddharth Shukla's name for fame?

Music composer-singer Arko talks about the controversy around a section on social media claiming people are using late actor Siddharth Shukla’s name for fame.





Defending Habit, Arko says, “Almost 50% of this song was done before Sid’s death, and some parts of the video were also shot. I don’t think Sid’s soul, wherever he is, will feel happy that his work is left unreleased. We all would like our work to be released. I don’t see anything wrong with that.”





Do you agree with Arko? Do you think he also used Siddharth Shukla's name for the fame?







