Did Ayesha Shroff make the situation worse for her son Tiger Shroff by boasting about his charity work?

After an FIR was filed against Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for roaming around the Bandra area in Mumbai without a valid reason after 2 pm during a lockdown, many people started attacking the actors for their irresponsible actions.





Although, Tiger and Disha have not given any statement, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff is extremely hurt by all the negativity and hate towards her son. She shared a photo of Tiger on Instagram with the words, “‘Safalta meri, jalte koi aur hai; mehnat meri, thakte koi aur hain”. She also went on to defend her son by boasting about his charity work. She said, “Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!!”.





We understand that she was just protecting her son like any mother does, but was it necessary to talk about the free meals he is providing? He is doing noble work but does that allow him to break lockdown guideline? What are your opinions? Do you think the comments made by Tiger’s mother has put him in a pickle?