Without a doubt, Jennie Kim is one of the most attractive women. Fans flock to her Instagram to admire her cat-like visuals and praise her for her looks, but she also has her fair share of critics.

Jennie has been the subject of numerous plastic surgery rumors', particularly when comparing her pre-debut appearance to her current appearance. Her eyes and lips are usually the focus of attention. Her eyes weren't as catlike in her predebut, and her lips appear to be much larger now.