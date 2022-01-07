Did BoA just hint towards the debut of GOT's sub-unit in her response to fans' complaints?

SM debuted their new Supergroup GOT the beat, a female version of Super M. The group consists of BoA, Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet‘s Seulgi and Wendy and aespa‘s KARINA and WINTER. They made their debut at the SM's online concert and performed their first-ever track 'Step Back'. However, after the release of GOT the Beat's 'Step Back' dance practice video, unhappy fans complained about BoA's lack of appearance in the video, some even made speculations that BoA is being mistreated by GOT.





On January 7, BoA addressed the fans' complaints and responded, "It's my first time watching the video, too. I couldn't fully participate in the last practice because of a family event. That's why I don't think there's a lot of my screen time. Everyone, don't make weird assumptions and just enjoy watching the content. I was just an event anyway,"





Meanwhile, the response got a lot of attention for different reasons as the singer specifically wrote," Please look forward to the next GOT (unit)." This led to K-pop enthusiasts making assumptions about the debut of new sub-units soon. GOT follows the combined concept of NCT, SuperM, and NCT U, wherein GOT is a group that will have sub-units. Each unit will feature different SM artists who will be selected according to the song's concept.





Which SM artists would you want to see in the upcoming sub-unit?