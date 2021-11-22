Did Bunty & Babli 2 honestly need a sequel?

When the sequel to the classic Bunty aur Babli arrived more than a decade later, the product as well as the response to it was quite underwhelming! The sad part about unsatisfying sequels is that when a classic film like Bunty aur Babli is remembered for the impact it managed to make with its quirky plot-line, performances, music, etc just to be ruined years later with its predecessor!

Bunty & Babli 2 was a classic example of this scenario & clearly not the only one! Many sequels like Double Dhammal, Dabbang 2, Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobara, Race 3, SOTY 2, etc have not only ruined what the originals were remembered for but also uplifted the trust of the audience from the franchise.

Hope filmmakers realize every great film doesn't require a sequel!