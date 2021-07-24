Did Dil Bechara Get The Attention It Received For The Right Reasons?

Dil Bechara will always remain a special one as it was the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput on screen. The Bollywood remake of John Green’s ‘ The Fault In Our Stars’, starts as a romantic drama in which the world turns topsy-turvy when the fun-loving SSR portraying Manny enters the screen and fills it with his vibrant acting that is full of life, very similar to the way his presence made us feel in real life.

While Sushant’s fun-loving acting turns the film around and fills the void with love and laughter, in my opinion the basic elements like good direction, cinematography and the script was not the best that one could expect from the filmmaker’s, which did not allow the film to reach its true potential.

Though the defaults didn’t matter because millions of dedicated SSR fans showered the film with love and paid respect to the actors extraordinary zeal to act adding excitement to the previously dull script, giving the movie the right amount of boost to reach the top. Do you think Dil Bechara would have received the same love and appreciation if SSR was still among us today?