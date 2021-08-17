Did the directors of Kedarnath and SAPF make Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor look like good actors?

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are considered below average actors but Kedarnath and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actually made us believe that these two could actually be great actors.





So, how did Sara Alia Khan went from impressing the audience with her subtle and realistic performance in her debut movie, Kedarnath to being known for her loud and over the top acting in Love Aaj Kal 2? Arjun Kapoor’s filmography has not been the best and he was labelled as an expressionless actor. However, his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was appreciated by the critics and the audience? What did Arjun Kapoor do different in SAPF and why didn’t he do it before?





Can excellent directors make bad actors look good on-screen? Abhishek Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee proved this statement true by making people fall in love with actors like Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who have limited acting capabilities. These directors knew how to highlight the merits of the actors and hide their weaknesses. There are some actors who will shine despite having bad scripts and bad creators but actors like Sara and Arjun who are already lacking in many departments need every help they can get to look decent on-screen.





