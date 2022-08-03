Did Disha patani dump Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made for a hot duo on and off the screen. According to rumours, the Baaghi 2 couple has been dating for a very long time. Even though they never made their relationship public, their frequent get-togethers, trips, and PDA on social media were clear signs of their romance. But after it was revealed that the couple had broken up, Tiger and Disha recently made headlines. Everyone was shocked by the news, and ever since then, rumours have circulated regarding the reasons behind Tiger and Disha's breakup.

According to rumours, Disha dumped Tiger because she wanted to wed Tiger Shroff, which caused the couple to break up. Tiger and Disha have been cohabiting, and Disha wanted to develop their relationship further. Tiger allegedly wasn't in the mood to jump, though. She told Tiger this, but Tiger ignored her. She must have told him more than once or twice, though, because Tiger always replied, "No, abhi nahin." Tiger was not yet prepared to dedicate himself to a married relationship, despite Disha's desire for shaadi.

Tiger and Disha, who kept their relationship under the wraps, are yet to address their breakup rumours