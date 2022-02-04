Did finally Sara realize the that remakes don't work well in Bollywood?

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re along side Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Before Atrangi Re, Sara was seen in Coolie No. 1. The filmmakers had a lot of high expectations from the film but the movie didn't work in their favor. The filmmakers received a lot of negative feedback from the audience.

In an recent interview Sara revealed that she wants to stay away from remakes for a while. Did coolie No.1 make Sara realize that remakes do not work well in Bollywood?

What are your thoughts on this comment made by her?

Do you think the filmmakers should make more remakes?