Did (G)I-DLE's Soyeon really diss HyunA?

(G)I-DLE has made a comeback after 1 year and controversy has followed with it. Many fans are claiming that Soyeon's rap might be a diss to her former labelmate HyunA.





In (G)I-DLE's title track 'TOMBOY', Soyeon raps "I don't wanna play this ping pong, I would rather film a TikTok" which refers to HyunA and her boyfriend Dawn's song 'Ping Pong'.





In a B-side track 'NEVER STOP ME', Soyeon raps "Scolded by daddy, out of company, looking forward to your wedding." HyunA and her boyfriend Dawn, who was a former member of PENTAGON, had both left CUBE Entertainment back in October 2018. And recently the couple announced that they are engaged. Thus, there are a lot of connections between HyunA and Soyeon's rap.





However, none of the artists have yet addressed the issue and assumptions can't be confirmed yet as it can be a coincidence too. What do you think?