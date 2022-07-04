Did Hrithik Roshan refuse to shoot for Vikram Vedha in UP? Know the truth

One of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood ever since it was revealed that the 2017 Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha is getting a remake in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. In the Hindi version, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan take on the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan from the 2017 Vikram Vedha, respectively.

A few days ago, rumours circulated online that Hrithik had urged the filmmakers to switch the setting from Uttar Pradesh to Dubai instead of shooting there, which caused the budget for the movie to soar. The producers and the star have not yet publicly confirmed or denied the report, however this morning Reliance Entertainment clarified the situation.

The statement issued on social media read, "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempt to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful."