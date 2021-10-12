Did Imtiaz Ali’s script get misinterpreted in it’s direction?

Imtiaz Ali: ‘The script that I wrote, people should actually read it. Not that I am saying that the director (Homi Adajania) messed it up but it just came through differently than the way it was intended to.’

This post isn’t to say Homi Adajania (the director) did a bad job or that Cocktail wasn’t a good film because it still was. The story was good, the performances were great and it did what many movies are sometimes unable to do - make you feel for the characters. But one aspect many people had criticised was the ‘sanskari girl’ ending up with the Male lead at the end while the girl who drinks and lives her life as she wants doesn’t. A trope that has been used quite often in films before. Imtiaz Ali had responded to the criticism saying that wasn’t what the story was intended to showcase. It was meant to show a guy, who thinks he knows the sort of person he’s attracted to and how after that one person (Meera) comes into his life, it changes and so does his ‘type’. It was never to say that Veronica’s character would have never been with Gautam just because she drinks and isn’t the ‘conventional heroine’ but because he realises that Meera was ‘the one’ and that feeling within himself makes him like her. Not because Meera is what would be considered more of a ‘conventional female lead’ but because Meera was the one who he found himself gravitating towards more instead.

Here’s what Imtiaz had said in an interview with Huffpost about what the story was meant to showcase: ‘I don't think there was anything wrong in the way it was. In fact, how it was supposed to be was Veronica is the type that this guy (Gautam) likes. The whole point was that he goes against his type because that particular person (Meera) he likes a lot. It had nothing to do with somebody being Indian or somebody being more acceptable to his family.’

I do like the film still, but it did leave me feeling quite bad for Veronica’s character and not really caring much for Gautam’s by the end of it. I think if the film was showcased more of how Imtiaz said it was meant to it may have made Gautam a more likeable and understandable character maybe? What do you think?