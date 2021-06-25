Did Jackie Shroff just called Disha Patani a 'distraction' for Tiger?

Disha Patani has never shied away from showing her love and feelings for Tiger Shroff in the public. Whether it'd be an interview of her or any public appearance, the actress have admitted several times that she has been trying really hard to impress Tiger but to no avail.





Now despite the rumors of the couple being in a serious relationship, Tiger has always kept a safe distance from any controversial statements in public. Leading to which his father Jackie Shroff has now opened up on the relationship status of his son. The veteran actor was heard in an interview saying, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good,"





Now whether Jackie hinted Disha as a distraction when he said nobody can come between him and his work or was he simply referring to marriage as a distraction is yet to to confirmed by the actor but one thing is for sure that fans who were expecting to see the lovely couple tie the knot in 2021 might have to wait a bit longer!