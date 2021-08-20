Did Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi just beat Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom opening?

Given the state of cinema due to the pandemic, it's no surprise that Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is having a slow opening. The team already expected a low turn out, but the numbers at the box office are lesser than that. On its first day, the Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor starrer raked in around 2.5 crores. For a movie starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, this is a small number.

Meanwhile a lot of media reports have compared it to the opening numbers of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma's Roohi. This film had brought in 3.4 crores on its first day. In this aspect Bell Bottom is behind. Both the movies have had a theatrical release just after a Covid wave. There's obviously the fact that Bell Bottom had a more limited release, but Roohi making more money on its first day is still a shocker!

What are the reasons you feel that Bell Bottom has earned lesser than Roohi on its first day?