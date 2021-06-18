Did KRK Confirm The Beef Between Salman Khan and Govinda With His Controversial Tweet?

After Salman Khan filed a defamation case against infamous Kamaal R. Khan, the latter has constantly been attacking Salman with his tweets. From threatening to destroy his career, to bringing him on the streets, KRK and his tweets are over the top. He also tweeted that some of the biggest celebrities of Bollywood have called him to show their support in this battle and then, days later, he tweets out, “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!” This has left many wondering whether Govind is actually supporting KRK against his fight with Salman Khan or not.

The popular partners, Salman Khan and Govinda shared an amazing relationship during and after the release of their film Partners in 2007. However, after years passed by, some of Govinda’s scandalous statements suggested that their friendship has turned sour. It is alleged that the reason behind their fallout was none other than Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja. Salman Khan had assured Govinda that he will launch Tina in his blockbuster movie, Dabangg but Salman Bhai did not keep his words and instead launched Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha in the same movie. This infuriated Govinda to the point that he made public statements slamming Salman Khan.

In some of his interviews, Govinda even called out Salman Khan of being jealous of him. He also said the two will never work together again because Salman Khan cannot fathom another actor getting more praises than him. He even said that he was never a part of the massive camps in Bollywood run by one big family which affected his career.

Despite giving these obvious statements against Salman Khan, Govinda has always said that the two have a cordial relationship and there is no grudge. Few months ago, the partners were seen dancing together on their popular song ‘Do you want a partner’ on our TV screens for the grand premiere of Indian Pro Music League and we thought the fight between two was genuinely over until Kamaal R Khan made the controversial tweet amidst his legal battle with Salman Khan.

Do you think Govinda still holds a grudge against Salman Khan? Why would he support KRK over Salman Khan?