Did Kangana Ranaut replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sita-The Incarnation because of #BoycottKareenaKapoor trend?

In an interview with Great Andhra, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is working with KV Vijayendra Prasad for his movie Sita-The Incarnation. Do you remember the #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan trend? The trend started when it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Sita in the movie and some narrow minded people didn't want her to play the role because she is married to Saif Ali Khan.

Do you think that the makers replaced Kareena Kapoor with Kangana Ranaut because they didn't want to upset the audience? Did they get scared of the netizens and chose a less controversial actress to cast?