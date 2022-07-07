Did Karan Johar acciedently reveal Alia Bhatt's pregnancy date and time?

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy has been a hot topic since her announcement on the 27th of June. To no one's surprise, the actress went and announced her pregnancy to Karan Johar first after the family members. The actress has shared a very close-knit bond with Karan Johar ever since she debuted in Bollywood. Karan revealed how Alia had come to his office to break the news of her pregnancy.

He said, "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and hugged me. I was like I can't believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, and it still is." Right now Alia Bhatt is working in London for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stones. She is going to be seen next in Brahmasthra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.