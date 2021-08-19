Did Karan Johar crack his audience mindset?

Whenever we hear the name Karan Johar, somehow the word controversy comes to our mind, isn't it? Over the years, Karan Johar has made films that had over fantasized, unrealistic storylines. He was also got entangled in controversies for launching star kids and encouraging nepotism.

But, I think from Raazi to Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah, Karan Johar is choosing content over everything to produce for his audience. So, did he crack the strategy? What do you think? Is he changing his ways of making films for his audience? What are your thoughts?