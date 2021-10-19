Did Karan Kundra lose his calm and pinned Prateek Sehejpal down? Was it self-defense?

Preteek Sehejpal is doesn't play tasks, he ruins them. He often targets people and drags them to a level where they get aggressive. Karan Kundra is one of the calmest guys in Bigg Boss 15. He went on and pinned Prateek Sehejpal down on the floor. Some say he did it out of self-defense while some call it a conscious decision. What do you think it is? Who do you support? Do you think that Prateek Sehejpal loves instigating people and being able to instigate his ex-mentor, Karan Kundra is like a victory for him?