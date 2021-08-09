Did Kareena Kapoor Khan dislike Ranveer Singh at some point?

Ranveer Singh has gone on record to say that he's been a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. He's also expressed the interest to share screen space with her, and the pairing has the potential to be great. Before Takht, though, Kareena had rejected many movies opposite Ranveer and there was no particular reasoning given behind it.

Of course, it could be issues such as story-line, and maybe having a busy schedule. Kareena had walked out of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela merely ten days before the shoot. She would've also played Anushka Sharma's role in Dil Dhadakne Do but Kareena wanted to focus on her family.

Those reasons aside, is it possible that she didn't want to work with Ranveer. He has, after all, said once on Karan Johar's chat show that he used to visit swim clubs to watch Kareena. He'd remarked that he went from child to boy. Perhaps that rubbed off the wrong way and Kareena avoided working with him for a while? Now, though, they might be on better terms since Kareena has called him a good actor. What do you think?