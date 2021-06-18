Did Kartik Aaryan drop Freddie because Katrina Kaif would appear older than him?

The Times of India has reported the reason why Kartik Aaryan walked out of yet another project. After his fall out with Janhvi Kapoor and the exit from Dharma's Dostana 2, he's in the news again. The Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan controversy lasted for weeks, and even resulted in an Instagram unfollow.

Cut to yesterday, media reports broke out with the information that SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment dropped Kartik from Freddie. However, other reports said that it was Kartik who walked out because of "creative differences." This is a very vague term which gave rise to speculation, and Kartik trended on Twitter.

One report in Asianet has claimed that he felt that Katrina would look older than him, and hence left the film. Katrina is seven years older than Kartik. Do you really think this is the reason or it's just rumours doing the rounds again?