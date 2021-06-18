Did Kartik Aaryan Forsake His Acting To Be a Superstar?

After Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success, Kartik's popularity rose to greater heights which bagged him big banner projects, until he was recently ousted from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Subsequently, Kartik also lost another project of Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment film Goodbye Freddie. Kartik was also linked to some of the famous star kids very early in his career, like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and the latest, Janhvi Kapoor. Being an 'outsider' Kartik's progression towards being the next superstar was too quick to comprehend. Kartik also purchased a Lamborghini Urus a few days back worth Rs. 4.5 crore making him one of those Indian actors with the most expensive car purchase.

All of these helped him carry a lot of clout among other outsiders. Yet, his acting remained a question mark for many people out there. He was heavily criticised after Dhamaka's official trailer hit social media - because of his apparent overacting. Calling Kartik a bad actor would be wrong because we must not forget his promising performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and SKTKS. Kartik has also done a short film named Silvat and he was impressive in the film. I think somewhere down the line, Kartik forsook acting to become the most famous and talked about celebrity.

What do you think?