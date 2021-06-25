Did Katrina Kaif pave the way for foreigners like Nora Fatehi and Elli AvrRam to try their luck in Bollywood?

I can't remember someone from outside making such a massive mark in Bollywood before Katrina Kaif. Whether you're a fan or not of her acting, she was one of the most known names in the industry for a while, and perhaps even now.





Even Shashi Kapoor's son, Karan Kapoor, who is half British and half Indian wasn't able to get many roles because he was considered too "white" for Indian roles. This despite him being from the Kapoor family. Katrina's success was quite shocking then, given that she doesn't have the typically Indian look either.





Post her stint in Bollywood though there's been many actors from outside the country who have tried to enter the industry. Nora Fatehi and Elli AvrRam are examples of that. Nora has gone on to dance in several hit songs. Do you think any other celeb from abroad can reach the same stage as Katrina?