Did Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra break-up?!?!

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra were last seen in Shershah together. After watching the movie people loved their chemistry. Fans thought that they look best with each other and started making fan edits. Since the release of the movie there were many rumors going around the couple dating but none of them denied nor accepted. Whenever the couple were seen promoting some movie individually people used to tease them. Now, reports are claiming that Sidharth and Kiara have called it quits. There's no apparent reason stated for this but many people are assuming the couple have fallen out of love.

Do you think this is just yet another rumor or have the couple really called it quits?