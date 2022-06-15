Did Kim Kardashian Damage the Marilyn Monroe Dress?

An expert close to the dress tells USA TODAY that she ruined a historic Marilyn Monroe gown after wearing it to the 2022 Met Gala. When ChadMichael Morrissette, a visual artist who curates museum and costume exhibits, saw the dress on display Sunday at Ripley's Believe It or Not! on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, he noticed irreparable damage. Morrissette claims he previously handled the dress in 2016 when it was displayed for Julien's Auctions, where it was purchased for $4.8 million by Ripley's.