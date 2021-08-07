DID KOMAL PANDAY REPLACE SONAM KAPOOR AS 'FASHION ICON' IN INDIA?

There was a time when all the newspapers headlines were blinded with Sonam’s name as the Fashion Diva of our country but it's not the same anymore. Tables have turned and fans believe that we have a real fashion icon now. Komal Panday is all over our Instagrams these days. Her fashion sense is more realistic and she has an amazing back story that people can relate to. We all know that Sonam’s sister Rhea, is the mind behind Sonam’s amazing dressing sense but it's different with Komal. Komal works hard to create new fashion trends which are pocket-friendly and helpful.