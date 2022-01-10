Did the makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have Sushant Singh Rajput in mind first instead of Ayushmann?

There were many rumors on this topic but until recently no one from the team stepped up to clear them. In an interview Abhishek Kapoor, director of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui revealed that these rumors in fact are not true. Sushant Singh Rajput was not going to be a part of this film. The director also revealed that the casting for this movie began after the demise of SSR. Do you think if today Sushant was alive he could have played the role better than Ayushman?