Did Parineeti Chopra need to lose weight to become a successful actress in Bollywood?

Parineeti Chopra's career has been of several ups and downs. She went from becoming a media manager for Anushka in Band Baaja Baaraat to her co-actor in Ladies vs Rick Bahl in just 4 months to suddenly been labelled as a one-hit wonder and almost forgotten until she returned with a major transformation and now she's been doing so well.

My question being, would she have had such an amazing second run had she not lost her weight? Because initially that was what created a buzz around her return. There were all these headlines talking about her transformation, her diet and her workouts. And then she started getting these amazing opportunities. But if you look closely she hasn't changed her acting game much. She's wonderful but that is how she had been before her transformation as well. It just so happened that people only started considering her for character roles once she shed off a few pounds of her body and that is really difficult to understand!

I think except for Saina, she could have fit all of her characters without all that weight loss. But does Bollywood think that as well? I don't believe so.

Your take on this?