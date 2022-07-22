Did people judge Laal Singh Chaddha too early?

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's latest movie, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the superstar again after a long absence of four years. Aamir's upcoming release, Laal Singh Chaddha, will be crucial because his previous film, Thugs of Hindostan, bombed at the box office and earned him harsh criticism.





Even though Laal Singh Chaddha is generating a respectable amount of hype among moviegoers, reports claim that the movie has already made almost Rs 500 Crore.





Alankar Singh, a self-claimed financer of the industry, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha's digital rights have been sold for Rs 160 Crore and its satellite's rights have been sold for Rs 180 Crore.





He also tweeted that the film's music rights have been sold for Rs 60 Crore and international rights for Rs 150 crore.





Aamir's film has already minted a whole lot of money before its release.