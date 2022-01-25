Did Priyanka Chopra know she was expecting a girl?

The couple announced the news on social media, explaining that they have decided to become parents through surrogacy. Now, a video interview with Priyanka Chopra has surfaced on social media, proving that the actress knew she was having a baby girl and accidentally said so.





Priyanka Chopra highlighted the future she wants to see for young South Asian performers in Hollywood in an interview with Th Anokhi Uncensored during the promotions of Matrix: Resurrections. Priyanka was seen saying,"… because I would love for my daughter or my children, or our kids in the next generation, not to inherit the glass ceiling that was set for us."







