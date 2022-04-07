Did Ranbir just give us a hint on the official confirmation of his wedding?

With all the buzz going around the wedding rumors of Alia and Ranbir's wedding, I'm still not able to digest the fact that Ranbir is actually getting. While scrolling on Instagram, I came across this article link that had claimed Ranbir had officially confirmed his wedding rumors with just this one move. Now, we all have read that Ranbir is throwing a bachelorette party for his close friends at his residence.

It is reported that the actor has booked a banquet hall for around 15-20 people. The hall can accommodate around 40-50 people. The in-charge person of that place has only asked Ranbir one thing and that is to keep the volume low and the place should be clean.