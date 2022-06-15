Did Ranbir Kapoor lose weight for Brahmastra?

As the trailer launched today for Brahmastra, I couldn't help but notice that Ranbir looks rather lean. During the Brahmastra motion poster launch, many people pointed out that Ranbir looks very thin to his previous state.

There were rumors going around that Ranbir had to follow a strict diet and workout for this movie but I don't seem to understand the reason why. In his previous movies, Ranbir has looked as fine as one can look so the need to lose weight does not occur.

When the film was still in process of it's making, it is said that in 2018, Ranbir's strict diet included, giving up on rice and wheat. Actor's look forward to their cheat day but unfortunately for Ranbir, he couldn't as he didn't include them in his diet schedule. In order to make sure he has a good physique, Ranbir has had to go through so many body changes so well I just hope it's all worth it.