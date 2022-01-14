Did Ranveer Singh confirm Simmba 2?

After the success of Simmba, fans have been eagerly waiting for Simmba 2 to release, whether it be in OTT Platforms or theaters. In a recent interview Ranveer said "God willing it'll definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise and I think whenever Rohit sir wants to make Simmba 2, I'll be game because Simmba is my favorite character to play."

'Bhalerao' was definitely one of the most fun and loving characters played by Ranveer. Rohit Shetty is yet to comment anything on this but as of now after watching that interview one thing is clear for sure, and that is that we're all very excited to see Simmba 2.