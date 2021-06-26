Did ‘Ray’ Manage To Steal The Spotlight?

Ray, an anthology series which is based on a corresponding number of the eponymous Satyajit Ray's short stories, each episode : Forget Me Not, Bahupriya, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Spotlight, deals with themes like infidelity, chauvinism, pride, anonymity, kleptomania, religion and fame.

It’s one thing to adapt the works of a writer. But it’s a another thing altogether to adapt the works of a writer who also happens to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. According to the sources the review says that either the creative team chose the wrong short stories of Satyajit Ray to adapt to screen or they just didn't do it well enough for today's audience. It also seems like they just couldn't get a proper grip of the complexity of the tales, making it vague and boring. The only two good things about Ray are the performances and cinematography, that just about save the show from being a total letdown.