Did Rhea Chakraborty Go From Being Called A Gold-Digger To The Most Desirable Woman, All In A Year?

Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest last year. The actress has sure had a hard year with being called a ‘witch’, a ‘gold digger’ and whatnot, this year to everyone’s surprise she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows that there has been a real change in the perception of the people towards her.

Rumi Jafry, who directed Rhea Chakraborty in his latest film Chehre, has said that he has ‘utmost respect’ for those who stood up for her after she was put under the media glare. Moreover, he also believes that Rhea is a great human being with amazing acting potential and that she deserves a chance to prove herself within the industry.

Looks like the audience is finally turning around from the usual blame game and giving the actress a well-deserved chance to make her mark. Well, we look forward to seeing the actress shine once again on the big screen. Don’t you? What are your expectations from her latest film Chehre?