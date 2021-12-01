Did Ritesh try to make Tejasswi uncomfortable with his actions?

Tejasswi Prakash revealed this during a conversation in the bedroom with Karan Kundrra. She added that she felt uneasy when 'jiju' Ritesh entered the residence because he kept approaching her. He even tried to hold her hand, she claimed. Pratik Sehajpal was the one who came to her aid. When Prakash admitted that Sehajpal told her that she may call him at any time if she felt uneasy, Karan Kundrra was taken aback and asked Prakash why he had no idea about this.





"Woh Jija (Ritesh) jab pehle din aaya usne mujhe itni baat karne ki koshish ki, itna paas paas aaraha tha. There was Pratik in the kitchen and he told me, listen Tejasswi at any point if you feel uncomfortable with Jiju, just don't think twice before telling me. He is a little weird. He was trying to hold my hand while talking and this happened in front of me. And then these people talk about culture." said Prakash.





