Did Saif Ali Khan Really Consider Saying No To The Remake Of Vikram Vedha Due To Hrithik Roshan's Dancing Skills?

Said Ali Khan is teaming up with Hrithik Roshan after nearly two decades to star together in the remake of a Tamil flick, Vikram Vedha where he is playing the role of a cop.

Talking about his all-new thriller film, Saif Ali Khan recently made some really honest confessions regarding the one reason why he wouldn’t have said yes to the film. He said that if the makers would have planned a dance sequence with him and Hrithik Roshan he would have really considered saying no, due to the lack of his dancing abilities.

Talking about his co-star Hrithik, he says that he knows that no one in Bollywood can beat him when it comes to dance and them being in a dance sequence together would surely make it really strange and uncomfortable for the audience to watch. Well, one thing is clear that we wouldn’t see the two superstars dancing in the film together, anyways it would still make for a gritty thriller. However, do you think it was valid for Saif to consider saying no to the film solely because of Hrithik’s dancing abilities?