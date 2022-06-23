Did Samantha just blame Karan Johar for her failed marriage?

Samantha was seen making fun of Karan Johar in the recently released Koffee With Karan 7 teaser and jokingly blaming him for "unhappy marriages." "You're the reason why marriages don't work out. When life is KGF, you have portrayed it as K3G, she informs Karan. The presenter appears embarrassed by the remark.

Koffee With Karan 7 will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress will not only make her debut on the recognisable sofa, but this will also be the first time after her breakup with Naga Chaitanya that she has made a nationwide appearance.

Samantha hasn't yet addressed Chaitanya and their disintegrating marriage in public. But it appears that soon everything will change. For those who are unaware, Samantha and Chaitanya split up in October. They had jointly released a statement regarding their breakup. Samantha removed all of Chaitanya's photos from her Instagram profile and stopped following him there as well. Sobhita Dhulipala and Chaitanya are said to be dating right now.