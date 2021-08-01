Did Sanjay Dutt drop his plan to pursue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for his BFF Salman Khan?

After watching Sanju, one thing we know for sure about Sanjay Dutt is that he was a playboy. With over 308 girlfriends, the actor was the crush of many and was infamous for affairs with Bollywood Actresses.





In an interview with Cineblitz magazine, Sanjay Dutt revealed how the actor was mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai’s beauty when he first met her. The two had a photoshoot together and he was instantly blown away by Aishwarya’s beauty, even his sisters were worried that he would do something stupid in order to impress her. The actor also said that he didn’t want Aishwarya Rai to enter Bollywood and lose her innocence and “beautiful side”. If the actor was so concerned about the actress and genuinely liked her, why didn’t he pursue her?





We all know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s past, do you think Sanjay Dutt’s best friend was the reason behind him dropping his plan to pursue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?