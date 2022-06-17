Did Sara Ali Khan do surgery to loose weight?

Sara Ali Khan may have just been in the industry, but her debut film Kedarnath and the blockbuster Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh have already earned her praises. The starkid, who weighed over 90 kg before making her debut, didn't have it easy.





Sara has opened out about her PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome) issues, which resulted in her gaining a lot of weight. The actress went on to lose weight before making her big screen debut. Sara discussed her weight loss journey and how she dealt with the issue in an interview with the BBC.





"Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life," she said.





Sara Ali Khan didn't undergo any surgery in order to loose her weight.





Sara also discussed her fitness routine, including how she stays in shape by doing Kathak, yoga, Pilates, and rigorous workouts. She went to boot camp and was seen playing lawn tennis with her father, Saif Ali Khan.



