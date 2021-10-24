Did Sara Ali Khan Have A Troubled Childhood?

Sara Ali Khan has often talked about her parents' Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's troubled marriage. In a recent interview she talked about how unhappy they were living together in the same house under the same roof. She revealed that her mother was so so depressed at the time that she almost did not see her laugh for 10 years straight. And so when the duo decided to part ways it wasn't much of a difficult situation for either one of them as well as for Sara, herself and brother Ibrahim. Adding further Sara elaborated that it was only because of her parents' decision to get divorced that she felt she matured at an early age and possibly the reason why she realised that happiness lies in the everyday, mundane moments of life. And even though she has her mom back again to being laughing and joking and being silly, she say that she did miss it for so many years. Seems like Sara has had her own fair share of struggles growing up as a starkid. What's even more inspiring is the fact how she has managed to rise above that situation and become one of the most sort after superstars in the Industry today. Comments?