Did Shilpa Shetty just call Raj Kundra a 'bad decision' from the past? Shares cryptic message

Shilpa Shetty is back from her trip to Vaishno Devi and has shared yet another cryptic message on her Social media. This time it's about making bad decisions in life and moving forward.

A day before we heard reports of Raj Kundra withdrawing his bail application from court as the Mumbai Police filed a supplementary chargesheet against the businessman, including Shilpa Shetty's statement in it where she talked about not knowing what Raj was upto. A day later, amid all the chaos, Shilpa Shetty has shared a note from a book which talks about making bad decisions and how that is a thing of the past, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." The chapter that Shilpa Shetty shared, is titled 'New endings'. The excerpt read, "We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the mistakes we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it."

It continued, "But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

While many are calling it the end of the line to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's relationship, seems like Shilpa is trying hard and making up her mind to move forward in life. Do you think she's on the right track? Your thoughts in the comment section please.