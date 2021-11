Everyone is super hyped after watching the teaser of Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is clear that this will be an action thriller by the looks of it. After 'Shershaah', choosing Sidharth Malhotra for an action movie does not look like a tough choice. I think it is only because of 'Shershaah' that he might have locked this part. Do you think this could be the reason?