Did Sidharth Malhotra miss out on getting the look right for Shershaah?

Everyone's talking about Lara Dutta's epic look as the former PM Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom but how can we forget that there's another massive biopic hitting the theaters soon - Shershaah.

Now just like the initial response that Bell Bottom's trailer received, quite similar to that was the response to Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah'. I mean there were talks about how stunning and real the visuals were and about Sid-Kiara's cute chemistry but unlike Lara Dutta's epic transformation, nobody talked about how close Sid had got to the real life Capt. Vikram Batra, lookwise.

Sure Sid looks beefed up a bit but he has mostly used no prosthetic or extra makeup for the role which I'd say is a missed opportunity. Because when you're playing a real life character, just as much as it is about internalizing your character, equally important it is to get the looks right. Full marks to Lara Dutta and a minus to Sid for that. Your comments?