Now that the trailer of the much talked about movie RRR by SS Rajamouli is out fans and media are noting all sides of the movie. The movie has a great cast and everyone is super excited to see this happening. He was recently asked about the casting and he gave explanations as to why he casted Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt mentioning it's not based on language. Do you feel he felt pressurized to reveal this?